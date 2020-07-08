7838 52nd Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Updated 2/1 House with Driveway & Detached Garage! - Property Id: 120797



Newly Updated Detached Single Family home for rent in a very safe and quiet cul-de-sac. Close and convenient to everything. Post Office is right across the street; Pinellas Park City Hall, Recreation Center, Public Library, Pinellas Park Elementary school, and etc. all within couple blocks.



Small dogs and cats allowed with a $295 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



House have 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Window units in Living Room and Dinning Room. Ceiling fans in the Living Room as well as in each bedrooms. Brand new microwave and dishwasher with newer fridge and electric stove.



Detached garage for extra storage as well washer/dryer hook up. Good sized driveway as well as street parking.



Call or Text June at (727) 225-1313 for an appointment to see this cozy house. Need 24 hours notice to notify current tenant to show the house. House will be available June 1st, 2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120797

