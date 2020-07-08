All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

7838 52nd Ln N

7838 52nd Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

7838 52nd Lane North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Updated 2/1 House with Driveway & Detached Garage! - Property Id: 120797

Newly Updated Detached Single Family home for rent in a very safe and quiet cul-de-sac. Close and convenient to everything. Post Office is right across the street; Pinellas Park City Hall, Recreation Center, Public Library, Pinellas Park Elementary school, and etc. all within couple blocks.

Small dogs and cats allowed with a $295 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

House have 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Window units in Living Room and Dinning Room. Ceiling fans in the Living Room as well as in each bedrooms. Brand new microwave and dishwasher with newer fridge and electric stove.

Detached garage for extra storage as well washer/dryer hook up. Good sized driveway as well as street parking.

Call or Text June at (727) 225-1313 for an appointment to see this cozy house. Need 24 hours notice to notify current tenant to show the house. House will be available June 1st, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120797
Property Id 120797

(RLNE5800951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 52nd Ln N have any available units?
7838 52nd Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7838 52nd Ln N have?
Some of 7838 52nd Ln N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7838 52nd Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
7838 52nd Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 52nd Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7838 52nd Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 7838 52nd Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 7838 52nd Ln N offers parking.
Does 7838 52nd Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 52nd Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 52nd Ln N have a pool?
No, 7838 52nd Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 7838 52nd Ln N have accessible units?
No, 7838 52nd Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 52nd Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7838 52nd Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7838 52nd Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7838 52nd Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.

