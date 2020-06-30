All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 7800 Belcher Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
7800 Belcher Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

7800 Belcher Road

7800 Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7800 Belcher Road, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Belcher Park Apartments - Property Id: 193978

Belcher Park Apartments is centrally located in Pinellas Park, Fl. Belcher Park Apartments is within walking distance to Publix Grocery, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, and much more. This is a great place to raise your family! Belcher Park Apartments offers a large on-site swimming pool, laundry room, and is very family friendly! Pinellas Park is known throughout the Tampa Bay area for a series of community events held annually in a city-owned bandshell located behind City hall. The most popular of these events is Country in the Park, a festival held every year generally on the third Saturday of March, but always after the Florida State Fair and Florida Strawberry Festival.
Enjoy swimming at our large pool and BBQ'ing at our outdoor covered picnic area. Enjoy this time with your friends and or family in our Court yard area for resident only. Call today for a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193978
Property Id 193978

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Belcher Road have any available units?
7800 Belcher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7800 Belcher Road have?
Some of 7800 Belcher Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Belcher Road currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Belcher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Belcher Road pet-friendly?
No, 7800 Belcher Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 7800 Belcher Road offer parking?
No, 7800 Belcher Road does not offer parking.
Does 7800 Belcher Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Belcher Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Belcher Road have a pool?
Yes, 7800 Belcher Road has a pool.
Does 7800 Belcher Road have accessible units?
No, 7800 Belcher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Belcher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 Belcher Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 Belcher Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 Belcher Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg