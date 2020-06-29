All apartments in Pinellas Park
7650 34TH STREET N
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

7650 34TH STREET N

7650 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7650 34th Street, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Duplex, convenient location off of Gandy Blvd in Pinellas Park. Laundry hookups in property. 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 34TH STREET N have any available units?
7650 34TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7650 34TH STREET N have?
Some of 7650 34TH STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 34TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7650 34TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 34TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 7650 34TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 7650 34TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 7650 34TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 7650 34TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 34TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 34TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 7650 34TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7650 34TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7650 34TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 34TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7650 34TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7650 34TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7650 34TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
