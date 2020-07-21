All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 7551 121st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
7551 121st Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

7551 121st Avenue

7551 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

7551 121st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in the Heart of Largo
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Ap

(RLNE5146570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 121st Avenue have any available units?
7551 121st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7551 121st Avenue have?
Some of 7551 121st Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 121st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7551 121st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 121st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7551 121st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7551 121st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7551 121st Avenue offers parking.
Does 7551 121st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7551 121st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 121st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7551 121st Avenue has a pool.
Does 7551 121st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7551 121st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 121st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7551 121st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7551 121st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7551 121st Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Pinellas Pines Apartments
8501 52nd St N
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPinellas Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg