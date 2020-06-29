All apartments in Pinellas Park
7199 53RD STREET N

7199 53rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7199 53rd Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built-in 2006. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, and upgraded stainless appliances. This is a three bedroom two and a half bath town home. Very close to Parkside Mall shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7199 53RD STREET N have any available units?
7199 53RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7199 53RD STREET N have?
Some of 7199 53RD STREET N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7199 53RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7199 53RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7199 53RD STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 7199 53RD STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 7199 53RD STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 7199 53RD STREET N offers parking.
Does 7199 53RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7199 53RD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7199 53RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 7199 53RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7199 53RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7199 53RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7199 53RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7199 53RD STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7199 53RD STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7199 53RD STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.

