Built-in 2006. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, and upgraded stainless appliances. This is a three bedroom two and a half bath town home. Very close to Parkside Mall shops, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7199 53RD STREET N have any available units?
7199 53RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7199 53RD STREET N have?
Some of 7199 53RD STREET N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7199 53RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7199 53RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.