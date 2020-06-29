7199 53RD STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built-in 2006. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, and upgraded stainless appliances. This is a three bedroom two and a half bath town home. Very close to Parkside Mall shops, and restaurants.