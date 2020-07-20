6860 58TH STREET N

Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect single family three-bedroom one-bathroom concrete home conveniently located within the center of Pinellas County This home features large tile throughout, fenced in back yard. The homes interior has a fresh coat of paint put on. It’s just around the corner from 49th Street North! AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOVE IN ! popular shopping centers such as Sam's Club,Walmart, Publix, Lowes, Parkside shopping center, and many other stores are less than 10 miles. Also close to schools! . This home is close to it all, and won't last! Schedule your appointment to see it today! If you decide to apply, there is a $100 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.