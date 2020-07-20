All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6860 58TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6860 58TH STREET N
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

6860 58TH STREET N

6860 58th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6860 58th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfect single family three-bedroom one-bathroom concrete home conveniently located within the center of Pinellas County This home features large tile throughout, fenced in back yard. The homes interior has a fresh coat of paint put on. It’s just around the corner from 49th Street North! AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOVE IN ! popular shopping centers such as Sam's Club,Walmart, Publix, Lowes, Parkside shopping center, and many other stores are less than 10 miles. Also close to schools! . This home is close to it all, and won't last! Schedule your appointment to see it today! If you decide to apply, there is a $100 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6860 58TH STREET N have any available units?
6860 58TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6860 58TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6860 58TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6860 58TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6860 58TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 6860 58TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6860 58TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6860 58TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6860 58TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6860 58TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6860 58TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPinellas Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg