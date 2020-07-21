Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6650 82nd Ter N
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6650 82nd Ter N
6650 82nd Terrace North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6650 82nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have any available units?
6650 82nd Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
Is 6650 82nd Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
6650 82nd Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 82nd Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park
.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N offer parking?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not offer parking.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have a pool?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have accessible units?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have units with air conditioning.
