Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

6650 82nd Ter N

6650 82nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

6650 82nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 82nd Ter N have any available units?
6650 82nd Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6650 82nd Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
6650 82nd Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 82nd Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N offer parking?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not offer parking.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have a pool?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have accessible units?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 82nd Ter N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 82nd Ter N does not have units with air conditioning.
