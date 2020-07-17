6610 121ST AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms both with their own private baths! Washer / Dryer hook ups plus spacious locked storage on your patio. Enjoy a downstairs half bath. Pets are considered with a separate application. This property is centrally located for an easy commute.