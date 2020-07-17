All apartments in Pinellas Park
6610 121ST AVENUE

6610 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6610 121st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms both with their own private baths! Washer / Dryer hook ups plus spacious locked storage on your patio. Enjoy a downstairs half bath. Pets are considered with a separate application. This property is centrally located for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 121ST AVENUE have any available units?
6610 121ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6610 121ST AVENUE have?
Some of 6610 121ST AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 121ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6610 121ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 121ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 121ST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6610 121ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6610 121ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6610 121ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 121ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 121ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6610 121ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6610 121ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6610 121ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 121ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 121ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 121ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 121ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
