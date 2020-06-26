All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6600 121st Ave N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6600 121st Ave N.
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:33 PM

6600 121st Ave N.

6600 121st Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6600 121st Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/30/19 COMPLETELY REMODELED 2BR+2.5BA Modern Townhouse - Property Id: 66657

???COMPLETELY REMODELED Modern Townhouse - ???
Move-in condition
~~
Monthly rent is only $1428 + utilities
~~
This beautiful townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Pinebrook Estates development
~~
Townhouse with many features and lots of upgrades
~~
EVERYTHING BRAND NEW:
- NEW Kitchen with GRANITE counter-top
- NEW high-efficiency Air-conditioning/heat pump unit
- NEW hardwood type flooring throughout the house
* All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings
* A HUGE WALK-IN in the Master Bedroom
* All Late model appliances including: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
* Non-smoking
* Inclosed patio/Florida room
* Large storage area
* Walk-out backyard, great for BBQ

~~
* Close to big shopping centers
* Close to US19 & all other major roads.
* Close to the Clearwater beach and all the beaches.
~~
This is the LAST unit in the development, it will not last !!!!!
~~
???PRIVATE rental by OWNER.
Call and leave a message or for faster response TEXT 8I3-8I5-II94
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66657
Property Id 66657

(RLNE4922863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 121st Ave N. have any available units?
6600 121st Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6600 121st Ave N. have?
Some of 6600 121st Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 121st Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
6600 121st Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 121st Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 121st Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 6600 121st Ave N. offer parking?
No, 6600 121st Ave N. does not offer parking.
Does 6600 121st Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 121st Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 121st Ave N. have a pool?
No, 6600 121st Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 6600 121st Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 6600 121st Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 121st Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 121st Ave N. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 121st Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6600 121st Ave N. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg