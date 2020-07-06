All apartments in Pinellas Park
6450 79TH AVENUE N
6450 79TH AVENUE N

6450 79th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Pinellas Park
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

6450 79th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House for rent in Pinellas Park. Large back yard. Fenced in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6450 79TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6450 79TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6450 79TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 79TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6450 79TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 6450 79TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6450 79TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6450 79TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6450 79TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6450 79TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6450 79TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6450 79TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

