All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6341 76th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6341 76th Avenue North
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

6341 76th Avenue North

6341 76th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6341 76th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 76th Avenue North have any available units?
6341 76th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6341 76th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6341 76th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 76th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6341 76th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6341 76th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 6341 76th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 6341 76th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 76th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 76th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 6341 76th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 6341 76th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6341 76th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 76th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6341 76th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6341 76th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6341 76th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg