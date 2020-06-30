Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6314 PARK BOULEVARD N
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:24 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6314 PARK BOULEVARD N
6314 Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6314 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Water and trash included. 2nd floor with designated parking spot. Close proximity to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have any available units?
6314 PARK BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
What amenities does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
6314 PARK BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park
.
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N offer parking?
Yes, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N offers parking.
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have a pool?
No, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have a pool.
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Similar Pages
Pinellas Park 1 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with Balcony
Pinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Venice, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg