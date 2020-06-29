All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6257 107TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6257 107TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

6257 107TH AVENUE N

6257 107th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6257 107th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home for rent in Autum Run subdivision for rent, at the heart of Pinellas Park. Totally new updated zkitchen, Bathrooms etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6257 107TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6257 107TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6257 107TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6257 107TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6257 107TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6257 107TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6257 107TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6257 107TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6257 107TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6257 107TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6257 107TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6257 107TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6257 107TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg