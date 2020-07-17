Four Bedroom/Two Bath with Garage! - Great four bedroom/two bath home with a garage on a quiet tree lined street. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining room with a sliding glass door which leads to your fenced back yard.
(RLNE5105795)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6012 67th Ave have any available units?
6012 67th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6012 67th Ave have?
Some of 6012 67th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 67th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6012 67th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 67th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 67th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6012 67th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6012 67th Ave offers parking.
Does 6012 67th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 67th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 67th Ave have a pool?
No, 6012 67th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6012 67th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6012 67th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 67th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 67th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 67th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6012 67th Ave has units with air conditioning.