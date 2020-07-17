6012 67th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Four Bedroom/Two Bath with Garage! - Great four bedroom/two bath home with a garage on a quiet tree lined street. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining room with a sliding glass door which leads to your fenced back yard.



(RLNE5105795)