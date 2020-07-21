All apartments in Pinellas Park
Location

5840 91st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE 3/1 WITH GARAGE IN PINELLAS PARK!!

New Interior/Exterior Paint

Updated kitchen with granite

New Garage Door to be installed

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat &Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE5263905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 91st Ave N have any available units?
5840 91st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5840 91st Ave N have?
Some of 5840 91st Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 91st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5840 91st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 91st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 91st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5840 91st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5840 91st Ave N offers parking.
Does 5840 91st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 91st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 91st Ave N have a pool?
No, 5840 91st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5840 91st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5840 91st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 91st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 91st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5840 91st Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5840 91st Ave N has units with air conditioning.
