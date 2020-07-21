5840 91st Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE 3/1 WITH GARAGE IN PINELLAS PARK!!



New Interior/Exterior Paint



Updated kitchen with granite



New Garage Door to be installed



Fenced in Back Yard



Central Heat &Air



Washer & Dryer Hook Up



Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas



Plush carpet in the bedrooms



Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.



No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!



Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce



(RLNE5263905)