Pinellas Park, FL
5821 86th Avenue
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:52 AM

5821 86th Avenue

5821 86th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

5821 86th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 86th Avenue have any available units?
5821 86th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 5821 86th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5821 86th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 86th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5821 86th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5821 86th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5821 86th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5821 86th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 86th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 86th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5821 86th Avenue has a pool.
Does 5821 86th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5821 86th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 86th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 86th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5821 86th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5821 86th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
