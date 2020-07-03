All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:36 PM

5818 92nd Terrace North

5818 92nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5818 92nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If this home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 92nd Terrace North have any available units?
5818 92nd Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5818 92nd Terrace North have?
Some of 5818 92nd Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 92nd Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
5818 92nd Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 92nd Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 92nd Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 5818 92nd Terrace North offer parking?
No, 5818 92nd Terrace North does not offer parking.
Does 5818 92nd Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 92nd Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 92nd Terrace North have a pool?
Yes, 5818 92nd Terrace North has a pool.
Does 5818 92nd Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 5818 92nd Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 92nd Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 92nd Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 92nd Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 92nd Terrace North does not have units with air conditioning.

