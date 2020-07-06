All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

5731 65TH TERRACE N

5731 65th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5731 65th Terrace, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
The home in located in the heart of Pinellas Park! New kitchen to be installed, new paint, plush carpet in the bedrooms and privacy fenced in yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5731 65TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5731 65TH TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 65TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5731 65TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 65TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5731 65TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 5731 65TH TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 65TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 5731 65TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5731 65TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 65TH TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 65TH TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 65TH TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.

