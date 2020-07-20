All apartments in Pinellas Park
5701 66th Avenue North

5701 66th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5701 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,109 sf home is located in Pinellas Park, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 66th Avenue North have any available units?
5701 66th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5701 66th Avenue North have?
Some of 5701 66th Avenue North's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 66th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5701 66th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 66th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 66th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5701 66th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5701 66th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5701 66th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 66th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 66th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5701 66th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5701 66th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5701 66th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 66th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 66th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 66th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 66th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
