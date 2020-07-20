All apartments in Pinellas Park
5577 89th Ave N

5577 89th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

5577 89th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***ADORABLE UPDATED 4/1 WITH CAR PORT IN PINELLAS PARK***

New Kitchen
New Bathroom
New Interior & Exterior Paint
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated.
We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE4920843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5577 89th Ave N have any available units?
5577 89th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5577 89th Ave N have?
Some of 5577 89th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5577 89th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5577 89th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5577 89th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5577 89th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5577 89th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5577 89th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5577 89th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5577 89th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5577 89th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5577 89th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5577 89th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5577 89th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5577 89th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5577 89th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5577 89th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5577 89th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
