Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:18 PM

5570 90th Avenue North

5570 90th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5570 90th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW....AVAILABLE NOW !!!!
4 bedrooms 1 bath .
Large backyard.
Carport
Washer dryer hookups.
Lots of natural sun light.
Pets are allowed.
Tenants pay all the utilities.
Time frame to move in MAX 21 days.
Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process at the same time.
Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel.
-Renter's insurance required

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 24 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 90th Avenue North have any available units?
5570 90th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 5570 90th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5570 90th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 90th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5570 90th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5570 90th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5570 90th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5570 90th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 90th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 90th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5570 90th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5570 90th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5570 90th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 90th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 90th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5570 90th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5570 90th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
