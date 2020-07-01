This 3/2 is centrally located in the heart of Pinellas Park! Tile floors throughout the common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, updated kitchen and sliding glass doors to the privacy fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5511 65TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5511 65TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5511 65TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5511 65TH TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 65TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5511 65TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.