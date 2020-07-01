5511 65TH TERRACE N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 3/2 is centrally located in the heart of Pinellas Park! Tile floors throughout the common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, updated kitchen and sliding glass doors to the privacy fenced in back yard.