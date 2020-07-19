All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
5481 96th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5481 96th Ave N

5481 96th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5481 96th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
*Coming Soon* 3/2 with garage Pinellas Park!!!

Updated Kitchen

Central heat & air

Washer & dryer hook up

Laminate/tile flooring in common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Fenced in back yard

call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020

NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce

(RLNE3634984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5481 96th Ave N have any available units?
5481 96th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5481 96th Ave N have?
Some of 5481 96th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5481 96th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5481 96th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5481 96th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5481 96th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5481 96th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5481 96th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5481 96th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5481 96th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5481 96th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5481 96th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5481 96th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5481 96th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5481 96th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5481 96th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5481 96th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5481 96th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
