5345 60TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry. The breakfast bar opens to the dining/living areas with sliding glass doors the lead to the screened porch with view of the pond. All bedrooms are upstairs along with 2 baths and laundry. The over-sized 2 car garage can accommodate extra storage as well. This is a great community with a great St Pete location near all shopping, schools, dining and entertainment. Only one pet allowed, 20lbs and under.