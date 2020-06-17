All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5345 60TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5345 60TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:52 PM

5345 60TH AVENUE N

5345 60th Avenue North · (727) 458-6267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry. The breakfast bar opens to the dining/living areas with sliding glass doors the lead to the screened porch with view of the pond. All bedrooms are upstairs along with 2 baths and laundry. The over-sized 2 car garage can accommodate extra storage as well. This is a great community with a great St Pete location near all shopping, schools, dining and entertainment. Only one pet allowed, 20lbs and under.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5345 60TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5345 60TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 60TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5345 60TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 60TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5345 60TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5345 60TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5345 60TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 5345 60TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5345 60TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5345 60TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5345 60TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5345 60TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5345 60TH AVENUE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity