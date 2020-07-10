5301 89TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

This home has 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. This charming 1073 sqf house sits on a large lot with plenty of parking and a covered carport. There is tile throughout the entire home which makes for easy cleaning. The kitchen is right off the living room area which is great for entertaining. This house has central air and heat as well as ceiling fans. There is a nice size utility room with storage shelves, and a washer and dryer connection. We saved the best for last, there is a screened in patio for the large fenced in backyard. Plenty of space for your friends and family. Don’t miss out on this property.