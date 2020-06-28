All apartments in Pinellas Park
5260 98TH TERRACE N
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

5260 98TH TERRACE N

5260 98th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5260 98th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice One bedroom one bath with washer dryer hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5260 98TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5260 98TH TERRACE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5260 98TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5260 98TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 98TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 98TH TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 98TH TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.
