All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5245 88th Ter N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5245 88th Ter N
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

5245 88th Ter N

5245 88th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5245 88th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc71ad60fe ---- 3 Bedroom 1 bath with Fenced back yard. Newly painted interior and new carpets. No pets.

$75 Application Feen$150 Tenant admin feen$10 filter 12 Months Courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 88th Ter N have any available units?
5245 88th Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 5245 88th Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
5245 88th Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 88th Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 5245 88th Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5245 88th Ter N offer parking?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not offer parking.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have a pool?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have accessible units?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5245 88th Ter N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg