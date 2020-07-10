Rent Calculator
5245 88th Ter N
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM
5245 88th Ter N
5245 88th Terrace North
No Longer Available
Location
5245 88th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Amenities
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc71ad60fe ---- 3 Bedroom 1 bath with Fenced back yard. Newly painted interior and new carpets. No pets.
$75 Application Feen$150 Tenant admin feen$10 filter 12 Months Courtyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5245 88th Ter N have any available units?
5245 88th Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
Is 5245 88th Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
5245 88th Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 88th Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 5245 88th Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park
.
Does 5245 88th Ter N offer parking?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not offer parking.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have a pool?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have accessible units?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 88th Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 88th Ter N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5245 88th Ter N has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
