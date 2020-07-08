All apartments in Pinellas Park
4461 PARK BOULEVARD N
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

4461 PARK BOULEVARD N

4461 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4461 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable second floor apartment on Park Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N have any available units?
4461 PARK BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
4461 PARK BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N offer parking?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N does not offer parking.
Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N have a pool?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have a pool.
Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4461 PARK BOULEVARD N does not have units with air conditioning.

