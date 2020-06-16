All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 4150 78th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
4150 78th Ave N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4150 78th Ave N

4150 78th Avenue North · (813) 519-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location. Our apartments for rent are just a short drive from restaurants, shopping centers and attractions! You can also stay in and relax by our swimming pool where we also have lounges for your pleasure. We have beautiful apartments that you can call home so don't wait and apply today!
Apartments at Sawgrass are equipped with Air Conditioning, Balcony and Courtyard. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Tub and shower, Laundry Facilities and Pool. Choose from many of our 2/1 units that are in a great location and near many shopping centers and attractions. These homes will not last long.

4150 78th ave n Pinellas Park Fl 33781

Call me at (8135193399) if you have any questions

(RLNE4992987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 78th Ave N have any available units?
4150 78th Ave N has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4150 78th Ave N have?
Some of 4150 78th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 78th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4150 78th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 78th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 78th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4150 78th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4150 78th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4150 78th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 78th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 78th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 4150 78th Ave N has a pool.
Does 4150 78th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4150 78th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 78th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 78th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 78th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4150 78th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4150 78th Ave N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity