Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
10770 Us Hwy 19 N
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10770 Us Hwy 19 N
10770 US Route 19
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Pinellas Park
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
10770 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Deposit: $500 to $800
Apartment Features
Air Conditioning
Balcony
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan(s)
Dishwasher
New/Renovated Interior
Oversized Closets
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer & Dryer Connections
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Community Features
Extra Storage
Laundry Facility
Public Transportation
Pet Friendly
Special Features
Pets
Cats Allowed
Additional Features
Patio - balcony
Cathedral ceilings
Oversized closets
Ice makers
Self cleaning ovens
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have any available units?
10770 Us Hwy 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
What amenities does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have?
Some of 10770 Us Hwy 19 N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10770 Us Hwy 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
10770 Us Hwy 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10770 Us Hwy 19 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N is pet friendly.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N offer parking?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not offer parking.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have a pool?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not have a pool.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have accessible units?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N has units with air conditioning.
