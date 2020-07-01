All apartments in Pinellas Park
10770 Us Hwy 19 N

10770 US Route 19 · No Longer Available
Location

10770 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Deposit: $500 to $800

Apartment Features

Air Conditioning
Balcony
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan(s)
Dishwasher
New/Renovated Interior
Oversized Closets
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer & Dryer Connections
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator

Community Features

Extra Storage
Laundry Facility
Public Transportation
Pet Friendly

Special Features

Pets

Cats Allowed

Additional Features

Patio - balcony
Cathedral ceilings
Oversized closets
Ice makers
Self cleaning ovens

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have any available units?
10770 Us Hwy 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have?
Some of 10770 Us Hwy 19 N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10770 Us Hwy 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
10770 Us Hwy 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10770 Us Hwy 19 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N is pet friendly.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N offer parking?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not offer parking.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have a pool?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not have a pool.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have accessible units?
No, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10770 Us Hwy 19 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10770 Us Hwy 19 N has units with air conditioning.

