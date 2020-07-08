All apartments in Pinellas Park
10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N

10698 Rosewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

10698 Rosewood Court, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
55+ community, house has new roof, new appliances, new floors, new ac, new windows. Community has a great club house and pool. Corner lot, 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage, screened porch. one small pet allow per association's rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

