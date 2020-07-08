55+ community, house has new roof, new appliances, new floors, new ac, new windows. Community has a great club house and pool. Corner lot, 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage, screened porch. one small pet allow per association's rules.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have any available units?
10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have?
Some of 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N is pet friendly.
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N offers parking.
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have a pool?
Yes, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N has a pool.
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have accessible units?
No, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10698 ROSEWOOD COURT N has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)