Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

10275 56th Street

10275 56th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

10275 56th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10275 56th Street have any available units?
10275 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 10275 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10275 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10275 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10275 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10275 56th Street offer parking?
No, 10275 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10275 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10275 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10275 56th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10275 56th Street has a pool.
Does 10275 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 10275 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10275 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10275 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10275 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10275 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
