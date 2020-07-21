All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 9310 92ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
9310 92ND AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

9310 92ND AVENUE

9310 92nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9310 92nd Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 3/2/20! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is newly renovated with modern finishes and is move in ready! The kitchen is completely remodeled with a backsplash, upgraded countertops, & so much more! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have any available units?
9310 92ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 9310 92ND AVENUE have?
Some of 9310 92ND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 92ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9310 92ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 92ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9310 92ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9310 92ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9310 92ND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9310 92ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9310 92ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9310 92ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9310 92ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg