AVAILABLE 3/2/20! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is newly renovated with modern finishes and is move in ready! The kitchen is completely remodeled with a backsplash, upgraded countertops, & so much more! No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9310 92ND AVENUE have any available units?
9310 92ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 9310 92ND AVENUE have?
Some of 9310 92ND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 92ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9310 92ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.