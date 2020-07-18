7214 33rd St. N

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Centrally located for easy access to St. pete, Tampa, Clearwater, all beaches, retaurants, and shopping! This unit features central A/C, laminate floors, private driveway, backyard, and shed. Washer dryer hookups outside.

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Centrally located for easy access to St. pete, Tampa, Clearwater, all beaches, retaurants, and shopping! This unit features central A/C, laminate floors, private driveway, backyard, and shed. Washer dryer hookups outside.