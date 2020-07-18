All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 7214 33rd St. N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
7214 33rd St. N
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

7214 33rd St. N

7214 33rd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7214 33rd Street North, Pinellas County, FL 33702

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Centrally located for easy access to St. pete, Tampa, Clearwater, all beaches, retaurants, and shopping! This unit features central A/C, laminate floors, private driveway, backyard, and shed. Washer dryer hookups outside.
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Centrally located for easy access to St. pete, Tampa, Clearwater, all beaches, retaurants, and shopping! This unit features central A/C, laminate floors, private driveway, backyard, and shed. Washer dryer hookups outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 33rd St. N have any available units?
7214 33rd St. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 7214 33rd St. N have?
Some of 7214 33rd St. N's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 33rd St. N currently offering any rent specials?
7214 33rd St. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 33rd St. N pet-friendly?
No, 7214 33rd St. N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 7214 33rd St. N offer parking?
Yes, 7214 33rd St. N offers parking.
Does 7214 33rd St. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 33rd St. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 33rd St. N have a pool?
No, 7214 33rd St. N does not have a pool.
Does 7214 33rd St. N have accessible units?
No, 7214 33rd St. N does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 33rd St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7214 33rd St. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 33rd St. N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7214 33rd St. N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg