All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A

3760 135th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3760 135th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5583143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A have any available units?
3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A currently offering any rent specials?
3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A pet-friendly?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A offer parking?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A does not offer parking.
Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A have a pool?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A does not have a pool.
Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A have accessible units?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 135th Ave. Apt. #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard
North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg