Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
3300 COVE CAY DRIVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3300 COVE CAY DRIVE
3300 Cove Cay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3300 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33760
Cove Cay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gated community 2 bedroom 2 bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have any available units?
3300 COVE CAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 COVE CAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas County
.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
