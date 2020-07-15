All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

3300 COVE CAY DRIVE

3300 Cove Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33760
Cove Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gated community 2 bedroom 2 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have any available units?
3300 COVE CAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 COVE CAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
