All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2930 166th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2930 166th Ave N
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:53 PM

2930 166th Ave N

2930 166th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2930 166th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33760
Greenbrook Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming single-family home now available in the well-maintained Greenbrook Estates community! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home boasts a sprawling split floor-plan, oversized kitchen with island, master suite with luxurious tiled shower, and an outdoor screened Florida room overlooking the private fenced backyard. DonGÇÖt miss out on this rare-find - call today to schedule your showing!

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 166th Ave N have any available units?
2930 166th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 2930 166th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2930 166th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 166th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 166th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2930 166th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2930 166th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2930 166th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 166th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 166th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2930 166th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2930 166th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2930 166th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 166th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 166th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 166th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 166th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg