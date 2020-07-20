All apartments in Pinellas County
27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N

27466 Us Highway 19 N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27466 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas County, FL 33763
Countryside Estates

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath manufactured home in the Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park. A great homein a 55+ community. 1 Car Carport. Seller Financing/Lease purchase are available. Convenient to shopping and major thoroughfares. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have any available units?
27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N offer parking?
Yes, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N offers parking.
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have a pool?
No, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have a pool.
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have accessible units?
No, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have units with air conditioning.
