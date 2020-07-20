27466 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas County, FL 33763 Countryside Estates
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath manufactured home in the Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park. A great homein a 55+ community. 1 Car Carport. Seller Financing/Lease purchase are available. Convenient to shopping and major thoroughfares. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N have any available units?
27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
27466 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.