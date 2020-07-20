All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE

2462 Brazilia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2462 Brazilia Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
Very nice two bedroom, two bath ground floor condo with easy access in a very popular 55+ adult community. Unit has beautiful laminate wood floors in the Great Room and bedrooms and lots of light. BONUS - Large Kitchen also has your very own Washer/Dryer for your convenience. Large Florida/Bonus Room off Kitchen could be used as a Family Room, home office or additional sleeping space for visitors. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and two full baths, one of which is an ensuite bath for the Master Bedroom. This golf-course community has two activity centers, two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes free to all residents and two swimming pools (one heated). The remodeled Cardio Gym has the latest exercise equipment. Other amenities include hobby studios, classes, dancing, clubs, cards, billiards, and more. Located close to beautiful Gulf beaches, public transportation, shopping, entertainment, and a variety of restaurants. Annual Lease, available now. Tenant processing and application fees. Tenant approval by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have any available units?
2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
