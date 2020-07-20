2462 BRAZILIA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table

Very nice two bedroom, two bath ground floor condo with easy access in a very popular 55+ adult community. Unit has beautiful laminate wood floors in the Great Room and bedrooms and lots of light. BONUS - Large Kitchen also has your very own Washer/Dryer for your convenience. Large Florida/Bonus Room off Kitchen could be used as a Family Room, home office or additional sleeping space for visitors. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and two full baths, one of which is an ensuite bath for the Master Bedroom. This golf-course community has two activity centers, two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes free to all residents and two swimming pools (one heated). The remodeled Cardio Gym has the latest exercise equipment. Other amenities include hobby studios, classes, dancing, clubs, cards, billiards, and more. Located close to beautiful Gulf beaches, public transportation, shopping, entertainment, and a variety of restaurants. Annual Lease, available now. Tenant processing and application fees. Tenant approval by HOA.