Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2350 HAITIAN DRIVE
2350 Haitian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2350 Haitian Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
55+ COMMUNITY **EMERALD MODEL** THIS UNIT IS A BEAUTY KITCHEN UPDATED WITH ISLAND, YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE
WILL RENT OFF SEASON,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have any available units?
2350 HAITIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2350 HAITIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas County
.
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 HAITIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
