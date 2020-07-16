All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2226 Norman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2226 Norman Dr
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:40 AM

2226 Norman Dr

2226 Norman Drive · (727) 505-6517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2226 Norman Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2226 Norman Dr · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom POOL Home in Clearwater!! - Don't miss this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom pool home in the desirable area of Clearwater. This property has an open layout. The interior has been freshly painted. The master bedroom has a newly updated private bathroom. Master bedroom also has access to the beautiful back yard. Bonus Room for an extra Bedroom or Office. Indoor Laundry, with washer/dryer hookups. Invite your friends and family and have a BBQ. Or enjoy laying out by the pool in Florida's hot summers!! Pool Service is Included in the rent!!
This home is close to one of Florida's top beaches- Clearwater Beach! Also, close to restaurants and shopping!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4751755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Norman Dr have any available units?
2226 Norman Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2226 Norman Dr have?
Some of 2226 Norman Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Norman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Norman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Norman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Norman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2226 Norman Dr offer parking?
No, 2226 Norman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Norman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Norman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Norman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2226 Norman Dr has a pool.
Does 2226 Norman Dr have accessible units?
No, 2226 Norman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Norman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Norman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Norman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Norman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2226 Norman Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity