Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2200 WORLD PARWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2200 WORLD PARWAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2200 WORLD PARWAY
2200 World Parkway Blvd # 6
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2200 World Parkway Blvd # 6, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Just completed total rehab . Everything new , floor ,kitchen , and baths , must see .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have any available units?
2200 WORLD PARWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have?
Some of 2200 WORLD PARWAY's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2200 WORLD PARWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2200 WORLD PARWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 WORLD PARWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2200 WORLD PARWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas County
.
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY offer parking?
No, 2200 WORLD PARWAY does not offer parking.
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 WORLD PARWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have a pool?
Yes, 2200 WORLD PARWAY has a pool.
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have accessible units?
No, 2200 WORLD PARWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 WORLD PARWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 WORLD PARWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 WORLD PARWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Holiday, FL
Odessa, FL
Trinity, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Belleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
West Lealman, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Keystone, FL
East Lake, FL
Ridgecrest, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Kenneth City, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg