2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14

Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community -

What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo?



This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.



It has neutral colors throughout, nice sized rooms, decent closet space and a bonus room in the rear.



This cozy condo is strategically located in the heart of the Countryside area, just minutes to Countryside Mall, Whole Foods, Dillard’s, Total Wine, Kohl’s, PF Chang’s and more.



Downtown Dunedin and Safety Harbor are just 10 minutes away and you can enjoy the beaches in under 15 minutes. This condo is a great find at this location and price.



No Cats Allowed



