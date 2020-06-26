All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14

2003 Greenbriar Boulevard · (727) 641-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33763
Greenbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community -
What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo?

This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

It has neutral colors throughout, nice sized rooms, decent closet space and a bonus room in the rear.

This cozy condo is strategically located in the heart of the Countryside area, just minutes to Countryside Mall, Whole Foods, Dillard’s, Total Wine, Kohl’s, PF Chang’s and more.

Downtown Dunedin and Safety Harbor are just 10 minutes away and you can enjoy the beaches in under 15 minutes. This condo is a great find at this location and price.

Don’t hesitate, call us now to schedule your showing!

Go to our website to apply: www.RPMTradeWinds.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 have any available units?
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 offer parking?
No, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 have a pool?
No, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
