Pinellas County, FL
1918 chenango ave - 1918
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1918 chenango ave - 1918

1918 Chenango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Chenango Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33755

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom plus office or extra bedroom. 2 full baths with tub. Approximately 900 sq. ft. Nice sized yard. Off street Parking. Open living and kitchen combo.
2 bedroom plus office. 2 full baths. approximately 900 sq. ft. Open kitchen and living combo. Nice sized yard. Rent includes water and basic trash service. Manager is a Realtor with interest in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have any available units?
1918 chenango ave - 1918 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have?
Some of 1918 chenango ave - 1918's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 chenango ave - 1918 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 chenango ave - 1918 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 chenango ave - 1918 pet-friendly?
No, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 offer parking?
Yes, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 offers parking.
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have a pool?
No, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 does not have a pool.
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have accessible units?
No, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 chenango ave - 1918 has units with air conditioning.
