2 bedroom plus office or extra bedroom. 2 full baths with tub. Approximately 900 sq. ft. Nice sized yard. Off street Parking. Open living and kitchen combo. Rent includes water and basic trash service. Manager is a Realtor with interest in the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have any available units?
1918 chenango ave - 1918 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1918 chenango ave - 1918 have?
Some of 1918 chenango ave - 1918's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 chenango ave - 1918 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 chenango ave - 1918 is not currently offering any rent specials.