Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1735 Pineland Dr

1735 Pineland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Pineland Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33755

Spacious 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft and unique floor plan $995 Ready Now - 1735 Pineland Dr, Clearwater
$995.00/month
$995.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Very Unique 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft

This charming home has many unique features such as:
Fireplace
Real wood burning stove
Large 500 sq ft loft
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors throughout
Screened front & back porches
Plenty of parking

Conveniently located near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Stable source of income
?Income of 3 times the rent
?Rental history together (if unmarried)
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?No recent criminal history
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4741831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Pineland Dr have any available units?
1735 Pineland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1735 Pineland Dr have?
Some of 1735 Pineland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Pineland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Pineland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Pineland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Pineland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1735 Pineland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Pineland Dr offers parking.
Does 1735 Pineland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Pineland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Pineland Dr have a pool?
No, 1735 Pineland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Pineland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1735 Pineland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Pineland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Pineland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Pineland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Pineland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
