Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft and unique floor plan $995 Ready Now - 1735 Pineland Dr, Clearwater

$995.00/month

$995.00/Security Deposit

$39.00 Application fee



Very Unique 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft



This charming home has many unique features such as:

Fireplace

Real wood burning stove

Large 500 sq ft loft

Fenced yard

Hardwood floors throughout

Screened front & back porches

Plenty of parking



Conveniently located near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:



?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Stable source of income

?Income of 3 times the rent

?Rental history together (if unmarried)

?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)

?Active checking account

?No recent criminal history

?App fee $39/per adult

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First, last & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**



Easy Qualify

Several homes available

Serious inquiries only.

Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***



(RLNE4741831)