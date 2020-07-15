All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1718 Manchester Drive · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1718 Manchester Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool House! Available April 2020 +. Adorable immaculate single family 2 bedroom / 2 bath home with private pool. Washer / Dryer - pool and yard maintained. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent. Central location that's just a 15 minute drive to the beach. Close to Threshers, and Dunedin Blue Jays ball parks as well as easy commute to Tampa and St Pete Clearwater airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE have any available units?
1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
