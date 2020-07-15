1718 MANCHESTER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool House! Available April 2020 +. Adorable immaculate single family 2 bedroom / 2 bath home with private pool. Washer / Dryer - pool and yard maintained. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent. Central location that's just a 15 minute drive to the beach. Close to Threshers, and Dunedin Blue Jays ball parks as well as easy commute to Tampa and St Pete Clearwater airports.