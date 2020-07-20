All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

14718 Seminole Trail

14718 Seminole Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio. Huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Seminole Trail have any available units?
14718 Seminole Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 14718 Seminole Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Seminole Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Seminole Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14718 Seminole Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14718 Seminole Trail offer parking?
No, 14718 Seminole Trail does not offer parking.
Does 14718 Seminole Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Seminole Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Seminole Trail have a pool?
No, 14718 Seminole Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14718 Seminole Trail have accessible units?
No, 14718 Seminole Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Seminole Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14718 Seminole Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14718 Seminole Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14718 Seminole Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
