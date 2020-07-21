All apartments in Pinellas County
1347 South Keene Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:46 PM

1347 South Keene Road

1347 N Keene Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1347 N Keene Rd, Pinellas County, FL 33756
Keene Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Clearwater, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 South Keene Road have any available units?
1347 South Keene Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1347 South Keene Road have?
Some of 1347 South Keene Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 South Keene Road currently offering any rent specials?
1347 South Keene Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 South Keene Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1347 South Keene Road is pet friendly.
Does 1347 South Keene Road offer parking?
Yes, 1347 South Keene Road offers parking.
Does 1347 South Keene Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 South Keene Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 South Keene Road have a pool?
No, 1347 South Keene Road does not have a pool.
Does 1347 South Keene Road have accessible units?
No, 1347 South Keene Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 South Keene Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 South Keene Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 South Keene Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 South Keene Road does not have units with air conditioning.
