1240 NEW YORK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Updated & lovely 2 BR, 2BA SFH in Dunedin! Walk to downtown activities or just stay home to enjoy your yard! This home has an open floor plan, bamboo laminate flooring & ceramic tile (no carpet), a laundry room/mudroom inside, a very nice master bedroom suite with huge walk-in closet & large master bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & lots of counter space. The driveway is extra long for parking your cars & the fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining with beautiful landscaping, large open patio, fire pit & plenty of shade. NO CATS, but small dogs welcome with proof of vaccinations & insurance. This is a very nice place to live!!