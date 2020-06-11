All apartments in Pinellas County
1240 NEW YORK AVENUE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

1240 NEW YORK AVENUE

1240 New York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1240 New York Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Updated & lovely 2 BR, 2BA SFH in Dunedin! Walk to downtown activities or just stay home to enjoy your yard! This home has an open floor plan, bamboo laminate flooring & ceramic tile (no carpet), a laundry room/mudroom inside, a very nice master bedroom suite with huge walk-in closet & large master bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & lots of counter space. The driveway is extra long for parking your cars & the fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining with beautiful landscaping, large open patio, fire pit & plenty of shade. NO CATS, but small dogs welcome with proof of vaccinations & insurance. This is a very nice place to live!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have any available units?
1240 NEW YORK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have?
Some of 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1240 NEW YORK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
