All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 10602 117th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
10602 117th Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10602 117th Dr
10602 117th Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10602 117th Dr, Pinellas County, FL 33773
Orange Lake Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED 3/2 AVAILABLE IN LARGO!!!
Updated kitchen
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE5028326)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10602 117th Dr have any available units?
10602 117th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 10602 117th Dr have?
Some of 10602 117th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10602 117th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10602 117th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10602 117th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10602 117th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10602 117th Dr offer parking?
No, 10602 117th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10602 117th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10602 117th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10602 117th Dr have a pool?
No, 10602 117th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10602 117th Dr have accessible units?
No, 10602 117th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10602 117th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10602 117th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10602 117th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10602 117th Dr has units with air conditioning.
